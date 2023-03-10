Friday, March 10, 2023
Junior was left out of the Copa Sudamericana: Tolima eliminated him

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Junior was left out of the Copa Sudamericana: Tolima eliminated him


close

Tolima vs. Junior in Copa Sudamericana

Tolima vs. Junior, in Copa Sudamericana.

Photo:

Raúl Arboleda, AFP

Tolima vs. Junior, in Copa Sudamericana.

Those led by Hernán Torres won 1-0 in their fort.

Deportes Tolima beat Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 in Ibagué and secured their place in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The winger Junior Hernández was in charge of scoring the only goal of the game at minute seven, after a pass from Facundo Boné.

Although the Barranquilla team was close to drawing in the final minutes of the second half, William Cuesta’s fence was unbeatable.

Junior runs out of international tournament

Tolima vs. Junior in Copa Sudamericana.

Outside of an international competition for 2023, the Tiburón de Barranquilla aggravates its crisis of results in the season, which makes DT Arturo Reyes stagger.

Without a good present in the Colombian league, Tolima takes a breather with the qualification to the next round of the second most important club tournament on the continent, whose group stage will be drawn, like the Copa Libertadores, on March 27.

ADVANCE

