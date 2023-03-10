Junior was left out of the Copa Sudamericana: Tolima eliminated him

Deportes Tolima beat Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 in Ibagué and secured their place in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The winger Junior Hernández was in charge of scoring the only goal of the game at minute seven, after a pass from Facundo Boné.

Although the Barranquilla team was close to drawing in the final minutes of the second half, William Cuesta’s fence was unbeatable.

Junior runs out of international tournament

Tolima vs. Junior in Copa Sudamericana.

Outside of an international competition for 2023, the Tiburón de Barranquilla aggravates its crisis of results in the season, which makes DT Arturo Reyes stagger.

Without a good present in the Colombian league, Tolima takes a breather with the qualification to the next round of the second most important club tournament on the continent, whose group stage will be drawn, like the Copa Libertadores, on March 27.

ADVANCE