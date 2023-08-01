Junior was forced to win and couldn’t beat Bucaramanga: what about ‘Bolillo’ Gómez?

Junior was in need of victory this Monday when he received a visit from Atlético Bucaramanga at the Metropolitano stadium, but he could not get past a 1-1 draw that kept the coach in trouble Hernan Dario Gomez.

The coastal team needed to take off, as this match was decisive for the future of the coach’s position.



The ‘Bolillo’ did not celebrate his team’s goal, when at minute 15 homer martinez He proposed a wall with Vladimir Hernández, ‘Vlacho’ returned it to him and Homer scored to beat the visitor’s goal and score 1-0.

The Antioquia coach knew that it was early to ‘get paid’ or to show signs of happiness, especially with the fans behind him, some asking for his departure, others supporting him.

And at 21′, that joy that was in the stands received a certain blow: the Argentine Emanuel Zagert defined after a pass from diego chavez, with the complicity and bad start of the Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele. 1-1 and shuffle again.

At 35′, the VAR denied Luis ‘Cariaco’ González the possibility of a goal, and despair began in the Metropolitan. Although Junior was always patient and the first half was the one with the best image.

