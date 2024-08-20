Junior is full of confidence and wants to continue dreaming of going far in the Copa Libertadores. Eight days ago, he minimized the damage in Santiago, losing 1-0 against Colo Colo, and now, at home, the Roberto Meléndez stadium, he hopes to turn the situation around this Tuesday (7:30 pm, with ESPN and Disney+ signals).

The team managed by Arturo Reyes must win by two goals or more to advance directly to the quarter-finals, or by one goal to force penalty kicks. It should be noted that there is no extra time at this stage of the Libertadores.

The team’s top scorer, the experienced Carlos Bacca, is raising hopes. “In Chile, the team also went out to try hard, but we came up against a good opponent who subdued us at home just like we do at home, with their people, with their fans. I think they were hoping to subdue us more, score two or three goals and seal the tie, but they left it open, and we are very strong at home,” he said.

Colo Colo’s Lucas Cepeda (2-r) fights for the ball with Junior’s Edwin Herrera on Tuesday, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between Colo Colo and Junior at the Monumental stadium in Santiago (Chile). EFE/ Elvis González Photo:EFE Share

Bacca is banking on his leadership so that Junior can continue in the race for the Cup and face River Plate or Talleres de Córdoba in the next phase. “I trust the team, this team has given everything to God, we work well, even though there are many things, the team works very well, from start to finish,” he said.

The starter returns: Reyes had saved six starters

Reyes kept six starters on Saturday, when Junior beat a tough Fortaleza 2-1 in Barranquilla. The coach believes in the team’s capabilities.

“The group of players is convinced, they know what they have. It hurt us a lot not to be able to get a point in Santiago because I think the team, at least in the defensive phase, did a good job,” lamented the coach after the game against Fortaleza.

“The team is gradually feeling better defensively and that is fundamental for the game to improve and for us to be able to display what we know offensively. The fans have to be excited, because we are excited. We hope to see the stadium full and supporting us,” insisted the coach.

Bacca also asked for the support of the fans. “We need the fans, for the stadium to be full, so that when Colo Colo comes out to warm up, they feel that we are already winning the match. They should accompany us and come positive. On Tuesday we have a lot of the semester at stake,” added the captain.

Colo Colo is waiting for the historic Arturo Vidal, who did not play in the first leg and hopes to be able to return. For now, Vidal traveled to Barranquilla for a vital match against Junior.

“Last game, during the warm-up, I was sure that he was going to play, but because his calf was a little tight, he didn’t want to take any risks. He thought about the team at that moment and couldn’t start. We’ll probably make the decision today (yesterday), in agreement with him and the doctors. If he’s fine, I want him to play, the team needs him to play, but if he’s not at 100%, we’ll evaluate him. If he’s fine, he’ll play,” said Colo Colo coach, the well-known Jorge Almirón.

