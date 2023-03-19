Junior vs. Santa Fe, live: the Bolillo premieres, follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Santa Fe.
They face each other in Barranquilla, on date 9 of the League.
Junior and Santa Fe They reach the ninth date of the league in search of a resurrection. Santa Fe is already beginning to roar, to shake with its lion’s fury. Looks like it’s already up. Junior had to change coaches to see if he would get up, now with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez as commander of what is now a timid shark. Both teams face each other in Barranquilla in a duel full of needs (8:30 pm, Win +)
Santa Fe and Junior have reasons to be convinced that they can get out of the crisis. The cardinals have new energy on their shield after the tremendous roar they made in the Copa Sudamericana, by eliminating Águilas and qualifying for the group stage, and by beating América at El Campín on Tuesday, in a match in which Santa Fe He showed his claws and gave signs of his fury, so that the others would know.Junior will not have Juan Fernando Quintero, due to injury.
