Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Junior vs. Pereira LIVE: last home run game, online

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pereira vs Junior

Pereira vs. Junior.

Pereira vs. Junior.

The Pereirans visit Barranquilla for the victory. Even so, they have an eye on Bogotá.

With the idea of ​​winning and hoping for a draw between Santa Fe and Millonarios, the Sports Pereira arrives in Barranquilla.

The Matecaña team, which has just beaten Santa Fe, faces an eliminated Junior who wants to end the year well.Follow live the Pereira vs. Junior.

Minute by minute

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Junior #Pereira #LIVE #home #run #game #online

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"It was cylindrical and pointed", a baby with a tail of almost 6 centimeters is born in Nuevo León

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.