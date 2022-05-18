Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Junior vs. Oriente Petrolero, live: follow the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in Sports
Junior

Petroleum East vs. Junior.

Petroleum East vs. Junior.

Juan Cruz Real’s team is looking for a victory that will bring them closer to qualifying for the round of 16.

Junior hosts Oriente Petrolero at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in Barranquilla, in their fifth game in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

After losing 2-1 against Fluminense last date in Rio de Janeiro, the team led by Juan Cruz Real needs a win to keep their chances of qualifying for the round of 16. It should be remembered that only the first of each zone advances.

(Also read: Byron Castillo, from Ecuador, on whether he is Colombian: “I knew I was going to leave”)

Junior has seven points and is one behind Unión de Santa Fe, group H leader, who will face Fluminense on Thursday.

Follow the game here:

Junior and Oriente Petrolero alignments

#Junior #Oriente #Petrolero #live #follow #Copa #Sudamericana

