Junior vs. Oriente Petrolero, live: follow the Copa Sudamericana

Junior hosts Oriente Petrolero at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in Barranquilla, in their fifth game in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

After losing 2-1 against Fluminense last date in Rio de Janeiro, the team led by Juan Cruz Real needs a win to keep their chances of qualifying for the round of 16. It should be remembered that only the first of each zone advances.

(Also read: Byron Castillo, from Ecuador, on whether he is Colombian: “I knew I was going to leave”)

Junior has seven points and is one behind Unión de Santa Fe, group H leader, who will face Fluminense on Thursday.

Follow the game here:

Junior and Oriente Petrolero alignments