Junior vs. Oriente Petrolero, live: follow the Copa Sudamericana

Petroleum East vs. Junior.
Juan Cruz Real’s team is looking for a victory that will bring them closer to qualifying for the round of 16.
May 17, 2022, 07:28 PM
Junior hosts Oriente Petrolero at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in Barranquilla, in their fifth game in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
After losing 2-1 against Fluminense last date in Rio de Janeiro, the team led by Juan Cruz Real needs a win to keep their chances of qualifying for the round of 16. It should be remembered that only the first of each zone advances.
(Also read: Byron Castillo, from Ecuador, on whether he is Colombian: “I knew I was going to leave”)
Junior has seven points and is one behind Unión de Santa Fe, group H leader, who will face Fluminense on Thursday.
Junior and Oriente Petrolero alignments
