You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Junior lost to Once Caldas in the celebration of his 98th birthday.
Óscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Junior lost to Once Caldas in the celebration of his 98th birthday.
The match is played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in Barranquiilla.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Junior from Barranquilla seeks to take advantage of the defeats of Deportivo Cali, Deportivo Pasto and Santa Fe to finish matchday 18 of the League among the top eight in the standings.
The team led by Arturo Reyes receives Once Caldas in Barranquiilla. The whites need a victory to definitively save themselves from relegation for this year.
Follow the match here:
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Junior #Caldas #LIVE #key #duel #classification #relegation