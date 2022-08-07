Monday, August 8, 2022
Junior vs. Once Caldas LIVE, follow Colombian football minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
Junior vs. National

Junior thrashed Nacional in the Copa Colombia.

Photo:

Carlos Capela. Kronos Agency

Junior thrashed Nacional in the Copa Colombia.

The Barranquilla team hopes to celebrate its 98th anniversary with a victory at the Metropolitano.

Junior from Barranquilla faces Once Caldas for the sixth date of the BetPlay League with the aim of continuing his good streak and surpassing Diego Corredor’s team in the standings.

Follow live the Junior vs. Once Caldas.

lineups

Minute by minute

