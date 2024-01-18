Junior and Millionaires will open the soccer season in Colombia this Thursday with the first leg of the final of the Super League, which will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

The game is contested by the winners of the 2023 leagues and they will try to take steps towards the first title of this year.

(The unusual request that Arturo Vidal made to América: unbelievable)(Arturo Vidal, do you regret not going to America?: Colo Colo's offer disappointed you)

Background

Both teams have their journey in this contest. Although the tournament has only been going on for 12 years, both teams know what it means to win it and also lose it.

Junior has played in three tournament finals. In 2012 they fell with Atlético Nacional at that time led by Juan Carlos Osorio.

He had to wait until 2019 to play in the final of this tournament again. It would be against Sports Tolima, final that ended up being decided on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate.

Junior Super League champion See also Sports schedule for Tuesday, December 6 Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The following year, the Barranquilleros defended the title this time against América de Cali.

On the way, Valle del Cauca team won the game 2-1, but in the second leg those led by Julio Comesaña They would win 2-0 and win the aggregate 3-2.

The ambassadors

Millos will compete for his third. The first was in 2013 against Independent Santa Fe, which the Cardinals ended up winning 3-1 on aggregate.

In 2018, the ambassadors after winning the title in 2017 would play the final of the competition again this time against National Athletic.

Andrés Cadavid lifts the Millionaires trophy in the SUperliga.

In the series, Millonarios would start at home with a 0-0 draw and on their visit to Medellin They would beat the Purslanes with a score of 1-2 and where the Paraguayan's double is remembered Roberto Ovelar.

Probable lineups

Junior: Santiago Mele; Wálmer Pacheco, Jermain Peña, Emanuel Olivera, Gabriel Fuentes; Hómer Martínez, Víctor Cantillo, Deiber Caicedo, Yimmi Chará, José Enamorado; Carlos Bacca.

Millionaires: Álvaro Montero; Delvin Alfonzo, Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias, Danovis Banguero; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, Luis Paredes, Mackalister Silva, Beckham David Castro; Leonardo Castro.

(The Colombian who is in the 'Top 10' of cyclists who earn the most money in the world)