Junior and Medellín will play this Sunday the first game of the grand final of the 2023-II League, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla. In addition to the title, progress to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will be at stake.

The Barranquilla team qualified for the last round of the championship by beating Deportes Tolima 4-2 on the last date of the semi-final home runs.

For its part, the ‘Poderoso’ secured qualification early, by beating Atlético Nacional 0-5 and then benefiting from Millonarios’ defeat against América in Cali. He had the luxury of saving the headlines on the last day.

The referees of the first match of the League final

One of the expectations of the final was the appointment of the referees for the two final matches, taking into account the controversies of the judges and the VAR in the last matches of both the League and the Colombia Cup.

The Arbitration Commission announced this Friday the arbitration group for the match in Barranquilla. Andrés Rojas from Bogotá was appointed as central judge. Sebastián Vela and Jhon Gallego will be on the lines and Luis Delgado will be the fourth referee. John Perdomo and Nolberto Ararat will be on the VAR.

Rojas’s appointment was controversial: the Bogotá judge was erased. He did not whistle any game in the semifinal home runs. He had not coached in the League since November 8, in Deportes Tolima’s 2-3 victory against Atlético Nacional in Medellín.

That day, Rojas made a serious mistake by wrongly expelling the Brazilian Jader Gentil, from Nacional. Since then he had not been appointed again.

Rojas has directed 10 games this semester. He got 63 yellows and four reds and awarded six penalties. He has whistled twice for DIM this semester, including a game against the same rival from the final, Junior, on July 23, with a 1-0 local victory.

It will be the fourth time that Rojas whistles a round-trip finals match. He has not done so since the second leg of the duel between Nacional and Tolima, in the 2022-I League.

