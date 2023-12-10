The first episode of the League final was tremendous. Five goals in Junior's 3-2 victory over DIM! The local team struck first and took a minimal advantage, but an advantage nonetheless! Today is fine.

A triumph signed by two men: Carlos Bacca and Gustavo Mele. You can alter the order without any problem and say Gustavo Mele first and then Carlos Bacca. Junior did not win by being better in both areas: he won by being superior in both areas: his own and someone else's! The goals are the place where the football surgeons, the specialists of the game, rule. It is the land of giants.

Barranquilla Dec 10, 2023. Colombian soccer final Junior vs. Independent Medellín. Photo. Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

Bacca reaffirmed his status as a goal animal and top scorer in the League with the two goals he scored. The first, almost from the dressing room, at 3 minutes, scoring five rivals within three meters of the rival area. With strength and hooks he made the DIM defenders step on their toes to avoid a penalty. Useless fear: the Bacca tank bombing opened the account.

Then, 25 minutes into the second half, when Medellín was tightening the rope around the neck of Mele's goal, Bacca, Bacca again, received a pass of death from behind, thrown from the back of the field: he held on strongly to the mark with her buttocks and turned like a skater on the ice to break Mosquera Marmolejo's goal. It was a partial 3-1.

Barranquilla Dec 10, 2023. Colombian soccer final Junior vs. Independent Medellín. Photo. Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

Before, Mele was the hero. The goalkeeper saved a point-blank half turn from Londoño bailing, and with his foot he deflected the goal shot, as he did 40 years ago Juan Carlos Delmenicoa legend of the Junior arc.

And with his hand, flying, he deflected a frontal headbutt from Yairo Moreno over the roof of his goal.

I know that I have written in this same column that in a football in which the work of the technicians and the adoration for their tactics and strategies, group functioning, synchronization together are synonymous with wisdom and erudition, the greatest soloists on the field , the goalkeeper and the scorer, grab the overanalysis papers, crumple them in their hands and send them to the trash can. They alone, without statistics, without big data, without arrows on the technical director's screen, win or lose the games, the titles. Junior won 3-2 for his '1' and his '9'.

A match that also had two pivotal moments: the hydration breaks 25 minutes into each half. They were like the timeouts in basketball, in which coaches give their players a break, take away the impetus of their rivals and give instructions to correct things, motivate or calm their team.

In the first half, when Junior won 2-0 and swallowed DIM, the visiting coach, Alfredo Arias, tightened the screw in the midfield and made the team grab the ball to go down to 2-1 before the break. Behind him, and with the change of his forwards, he subdued Junior, to the point that Mele saved him until the second break came, which was a time out for Junior. Bacca immediately scored and opened the difference to win in the end 3-2.

In a final like the one in this League, over two games, a mistake or a success are decisive, the passage to glory or hell. From hand to foot, from archer to gunner. So, Junior hit first. But there's still a whole game left…

Meluk tells him

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

