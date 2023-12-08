You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior and Medellin
Óscar Berrocal. Kronos and Jáiver Nieto Agency. TIME
Junior and Medellín
This Sunday the final series begins.
Junior and Medellín They are getting ready for the first round of the league final of the second semester, which will be played this Sunday at the Metropolitan stadium.
Next Wednesday, December 13, the second leg will be played at the Atanasio Girardot, to meet the new Colombian champion.
El Poderoso is motivated by its good campaign in the championship, finishing second in the round-robin phase table and having a great performance in the home runs.
Junior, for his part, arrives encouraged by the upward curve he is taking just before the final, which allowed him to win group A and beat Deportes Tolima in the key match.
What does AI say?
Well, before this final battle, the virtual world gives its verdict on the new League champion.
The AI made its prediction of who will be the champion, based on the performance of each team and making a comparison of all the players from both teams.
Although the DIM has been the team with the most constant work during the season, for the IA the winner will be the Junior, as it has reached the highest performance curve at the key moment and that will allow it to reach the centenary year with the desired star in the pocket.
SPORTS
