JUnior from Barranquilla is looking for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, a stage that it has not reached since 1996The team led by Arturo Reyes is trying to turn around the 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Colo Colo.

According to the criteria of

Junior has not been able to win any home game in this edition of the Cup, but is confident that this time it can get a victory that will put it among the eight best on the continent.

The Chileans, who won the Libertadores in 1991, will once again have Arturo Vidal, who missed the first leg due to injury.

Follow the match here:

Junior and Colo Colo lineups