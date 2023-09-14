This Saturday, September 16, Day 12 of the Final Tournament begins. Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. However, the National Athletic returns to action until Sunday the 17th when he visits Junior from Barranquilla in it Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.
Just this Thursday, September 14, The shark has agreed to measure himself against Oil Alliance in it Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium. Prior to said match, the Curramberos are eleventh in the general table with 13 units.
In the case of the purslanejust this Wednesday they showed 5-0 to Equity in it Atanasio Girardot Stadiumthanks to the targets of Oscar Perea, Dorlan Pabon, Eric Ramirez, Nelson Deossa and Jader Barbosa. With this victory, The Green Paisa took the lead in the table with 20 points, one above Golden Eagles.
When? Sunday, September 17
Place: Barranquilla, Colombia
Stadium: Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez
Schedule: 5:10 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
Prior to the duel against Oil Alliancethe technician Arturo Reyes He decided to give one of his best players a rest because in his last duel he came out with some discomfort. Gabriel Fuenteswho returned from Spain, limped off in the 7-1 victory against Magdalena Union and in the next few days you will be able to be in a better way. With this rest it is expected that he will be available to face the National Athletic. The replacement of the left back will be Nilson Castrillónalthough it is also an option Edwin Herrera.
On the other hand, the Argentine Gonzalo Lencina returns for the clash against Oil Alliancethis due to the dismissal due to expulsion of Andrés ‘Titi’ Rodríguez.
Goalie: Jefersson Martínez
Defenses: Emanuel Olivera, Jermein Peña, Nilson Castrillón, Walmer Pacheco
Midfielders: Homer Martínez, Jhon Vélez, Luis González
Forwards: Carlos Bacca, José Enamorado, Deiber Caicedo
Substitutes: Léider Berrío, Edwin Herrera, Fabián Ángel, Andrey Estupiñán, Jaime Acosta, Brayan Ceballos, Gonzalo Lencina
For the match against Equitythe central defender Christian Zapata He was sidelined due to discomfort in his left knee. It must be remembered that other injured people are Andres Salazarwith a meniscal injury in his right knee, which kept him away from the field for two weeks, while Sergio Mosquera He has a grade 3 femoral biceps muscle injury, currently undergoing rehabilitation.
Finally, it should be noted that The Green Paisa It is the best venue in the Colombian league, since after five games it has five wins, with twelve goals for and two against.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Felipe Aguirre, Juan Arias, Álvaro Angulo, Andrés Román
Midfielders: Nelson Deossa, Dorlan Pabón, Robert Mejía
Forwards: Brahian Palacios, Óscar Perea, Eric Ramírez
Substitutes: Samuel Velásquez, Juan Torres, Jefferson Duque, Neyder Moreno, Jader Barbosa, Harlen Castillo, Jhon Duque
Junior 2-0 Atlético Nacional
