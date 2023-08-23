One of the most anticipated matches of day 7 of Colombian soccer is between Junior and cali america.
Junior’s team comes from a goalless draw against La Equidad, adding 4 points and remaining in 17th place in the competition.
For its part, América de Cali comes from losing in the Cup by a score of 2-1 against Atlético Nacional, while in the league they lost 3-1 against Independiente de Medellín.
Without a doubt, this will be a game for clubs in need of points and who will seek to leave everything on the field of play to achieve victory.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: S.Mele
Defenses: E. Herrera, E. Olivera, J. Peña, G. Fuentes
Media: J. Vélez, H. Martínez, D. Caicedo, L. González, D. Moreno
Forward: C.Bacca
fans are sanctioned
This Tuesday through a statement, the Bogota Secretariat reported that Junior fans will not be able to enter the Metropolitan for misconduct in the previous game, where they attacked the assistant referee with a bottle.
It was at minute 90′ when the violent event took place, this after the equalizing goal of the La Equidad team.
Goalie: J. Soto
Defenses: M. Mina, E. Velasco, K. Andrade, E. Mena
Media: F. Leys, J. Portilla, D. Quintero, E. Cardona, A. Sarmiento
Forward: F. Suarez.
Owner of América supports Lucas González
The situation that the América de Cali team is currently experiencing is not easy, and this is known by coach Lucas González, who has the support of manager Tulio Gómez.
“There are very few games. That’s how Guimarães started, we endured it and he was champion, that’s how Juan Cruz started, we endured it and he was champion. You have to give him a margin of waiting ”commented the manager in an interview.
Junior 1-2 cali america.
