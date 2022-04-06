The Argentine Unión de Santa Fe will have a far from easy debut in the Copa Sudamericana-2022 when receive the Colombian Junior from Barranquilla on Wednesday on the first date of Group H.

The ‘Tatengue’, as the Santa Fe team is known, performs for the third time in the South American, where he had his best performance in 2020, when he reached the round of 16, while Junior is a dean of the tournament, in which he reached being runner-up in 2018, when he fell on penalties to Athletico Paranaense in the final.

Within a Group H that they share with Fluminense and Bolivian Oriente Petrolero, and with only one place in contention for the round of 16, both Unión and

Junior know that the beginning must be successful to aspire to have chances until the last date.

Requirements

In Unión, the Uruguayan coach Gustavo Munúa evaluates changes in the attack, due to the absences due to suspension of Mauro Luna Diale -pending due to an expulsion in the 2020 Sudamericana- and the injuries of the Uruguayan Jonatan Álvez and Leonardo Ramos.

The casualties appear as a problem that is difficult to solve for Munúa, who does not have an extensive squad. In addition, he will have to face a packed calendar of matches with three in seven days between the local competition and the South American, with a trip to Bolivia to visit Oriente Petrolero next Tuesday.

In addition, Unión does not finish consolidating in terms of results and occupies sixth place in Zone 1 of the Argentine League Cup, and is coming off a 2-1 loss over the weekend against Patronato de Paraná.

On the other hand, Junior arrives with confidence after defeating Alianza Petrolera 3-1 on Saturday, in a match for the fourteenth date of the Colombian Apertura tournament, in which he occupies fifth place, eight units behind the leader Atlético Nacional. Led by Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real, Junior traveled to Argentina with the same 18 players called up for the last match plus five other players.

“We got a good result, we finished very well, thinking that the game in Argentina will be very hard, very concentrated, but in the emotional part we are doing well,” said attacker Miguel Ángel Borja, one of the figures of the ‘Tiburón’ from Barranquilla.

The match will be played at the 15 de Abril stadium, in Santa Fe, and will be refereed by the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte.

Likely lineups

Union: Santiago Mele – Federico Vera, Franco Calderón, Emanuel Britez and Claudio Corvalán – Imanol Machuca, Juan Portillo, Juan Nardoni and Gastón González – Mariano Peralta Bauer and Matias Gallegos. DT: Gustavo Munua.

Junior: Sebastián Viera – Nilson Castrillón, Daniel Rosero, Jorge Arias and Gabriel Fuentes – Yesus Cabrera, Didier Moreno – Edwuin Cetré, Luis González and Fredy Hinestroza – Miguel Ángel Borja. DT: Juan Cruz Real.

AFP

