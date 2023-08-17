Friday, August 18, 2023
Junior: the technician who would return to replace ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, and it is not Comesaña

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Bolillo Gómez and Julio Comesaña

The official announcement of the club would be made in the next few hours.

Although Junior has not officially announced it, Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez will not continue as the club’s coach. The Antioquian would have submitted his resignation on Wednesday night.

Junior lost in shots from the penalty spot against Cúcuta Deportivo, after having won 2-1 in Barranquilla, a result that was not enough to reverse the 4-3 loss in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Colombian Cup.

‘Bolillo’ has not been able to win so far in the 2023-II League, in which he barely has three points and is in box 17. And in the Cup he lost a great opportunity to continue in the race for a place in the phase previous of the Libertadores, when falling against the only survivor of the B.

Arturo Reyes, once again, will be Junior coach

Now, Junior has to find a replacement for Gömez. And press versions speak of a familiar face. And this time it is not Julio Comesaña, who has led the team in ten different stages. This is Arturo Reyes, precisely, the coach whom ‘Bolillo’ replaced in March of this year, when Junior was last in the league standings.

Arturo Reyes

That was Reyes’ second step at the helm of the club, in which he only managed 10 games and only won one. He had already been in 2021, with much better numbers, but without entering the fight for the League title.

Reyes, former coach of the Colombian Under-20 and Under-23 teams, also directed Patriotas de Boyacá and Barranquilla, in B, the latter on two occasions.

