Junior stumbled again at home and no longer depends on himself to qualify

Junior vs. Pereira
Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. Pereira
The goalless draw against Pereira in Barranquilla leaves the ‘Shark’ out of the eight.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
With all the favorable outlook to get back to eight, Junior from Barranquilla returned to ‘give papaya’: they drew 0-0 against Pereira at the Roberto Meléndez stadium and will have to wait for results to find out their future in the League.
For the second consecutive match, Junior went blank, amid the support of more than 26,000 spectators who left the Metropolitano stadium disappointed. Now, the team led by Hernán Darío Gómez will have to resolve their classification in Neiva, against Huila.
Junior was better from the start but his strikers did not have the precision necessary to translate chances into goals. Carlos Bacca and Vladimir Hernández created a good association but it was not effective in front of the goal.
In the first 45 minutes, Junior had 5 shots but only one of those went on target. In minute 32, Luis González received the ball and unleashed a left-footed shot that grazed the right post of the goal defended by Aldair Quintana.
The complementary part began with a scare for the Barranquilla team. Danilo Santacruz, midfielder for the visiting team, found himself with an unowned ball inside the area and finished off with his left foot, however, the ball rose and crashed against the crossbar.
After this action, Junior took control of the game again but the goal never came. With this 0-0, both teams were far from qualifying.
Pereira also compromised his classification
Deportivo Pereira remained in the middle zone of the table but its confrontation against Alianza Petrolera on the last date will be essential to meet another classified team.
SPORTS
With Soccerred
