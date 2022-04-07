Junior started well in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana

Junior from Barranquilla began the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana with a valuable 1-1 away draw against Unión de Santa Fe. The team led by Juan Cruz Real remains undefeated in the tournament.

The Colombian team surprised with an approach with a defense of five, trying to take care of themselves from the start. But that plan fell apart very early: in minute 3, the defense failed to clear a ball from above and Federico Vera scored the 1-0 for Unión.

However, Junior did not despair and quickly found the equalizer: Jorge Arias threw a ball and set Gabriel Fuentes on the edge, who reached the local area and threw a back pass that Vera sent into his own goal in the 6th minute.

Both teams finished with ten players. Luis ‘Cariaco’ González was sent off, due to a double warning, after 55 minutes. Shortly after, Gastón González, from Unión, also saw the red one.

In the same group as Junior, Fluminense thrashed Oriente Petrolero 3-0.

News in development.

SPORTS