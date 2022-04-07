Junior started well in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Freddy Hinestroza (8), in action against Unión de Santa Fe.
Staff Images / Conmebol
Freddy Hinestroza (8), in action against Unión de Santa Fe.
The team led by Juan Cruz Real took a point from Unión de Santa Fe as a visitor.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 06, 2022, 07:14 PM
Junior from Barranquilla began the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana with a valuable 1-1 away draw against Unión de Santa Fe. The team led by Juan Cruz Real remains undefeated in the tournament.
The Colombian team surprised with an approach with a defense of five, trying to take care of themselves from the start. But that plan fell apart very early: in minute 3, the defense failed to clear a ball from above and Federico Vera scored the 1-0 for Unión.
However, Junior did not despair and quickly found the equalizer: Jorge Arias threw a ball and set Gabriel Fuentes on the edge, who reached the local area and threw a back pass that Vera sent into his own goal in the 6th minute.
Both teams finished with ten players. Luis ‘Cariaco’ González was sent off, due to a double warning, after 55 minutes. Shortly after, Gastón González, from Unión, also saw the red one.
In the same group as Junior, Fluminense thrashed Oriente Petrolero 3-0.
News in development.
SPORTS
April 06, 2022, 07:14 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Junior #started #group #stage #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply