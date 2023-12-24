Junior Silva He is a renowned Peruvian actor and radio host. Although he began his artistic career at a very young age, he achieved great fame and national recognition for his portrayal of Kevin Manrique, better known as 'Pollo Gordo', in the popular series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Now, the participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' He revealed a fact about his life that few of his followers know. According to the host of 'Despierta con rhythm', before entering the world of acting, he had a musical career as part of a well-known tecnocumbia group.

However, the former 'AFHS' actor confessed that his musical career only lasted 4 months because he was kicked out of the group. He knows more about this hidden stage of Junior Silva and what was the name of the tecnocumbia band of which he was a part.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Giacomo Bocchio give classes to 'The Great Chef' participants before the show? This is what 'Flaco' Granda said

What tecnocumbia group was Junior Silva in?

In an interview with 'Flaco' Granda for his YouTube channel Tiempo Muerto, actor Junior Silva announced that, during his adolescence, he belonged to a technocumbia group called Scout Boys. In this group, he had the opportunity to sing various songs such as salsa.

“I was going to leave it as a surprise for a presentation, but I'm going to say it. During the year 2001, I belonged to a tecnocumbia group called the Scout Boys (…). I remember I was in a theater workshop (in school) and a person called us. I was dancing something and they told me: 'Hey, don't you want to come and belong to a group?'” said the artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Yaco Eskenazi confessed why he does not celebrate CHRISTMAS and how this affects Natalie Vértiz: what did the former reality guy say?

Why was Junior Silva fired from the Scout Boys group?

According to the contestant of 'The Great Chef', his career as a singer and dancer in the Scout Boys only lasted four months, since his representative decided to remove him from the group.

“I only lasted 4 months (…). They kicked me out of the group because that was a year before I entered the theater and my personality was different. That is, I didn't generate much interaction with the kids because I was very shy. Yes, I spoke, I danced and everything, but I didn't have that input that not only do you have to be part of a group, but you also have to interact (with the public). And that's why they threw me out. They told me: 'That's it,' and they took me out of the group,” said the interpreter.

#Junior #Silva #tecnocumbia #group #39El #gran #chef39 #participant #thrown