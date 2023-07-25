This time, Junior Silva He couldn’t take any more criticism. On the last night of the repechage of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, the actor confronted judge Javier Masías for giving a harsh opinion of his preparation and describing his food as “unpleasant”. It all started with the first challenge, the participants did a ceviche sandwiched with grilled octopus And they only had 70 minutes to do it. The remembered “Fat Chicken” was the one with the lowest rating in the reality show and he had to go back to his teammates if he wanted to continue in competition.

What did Javier Masías say about Junior Silva’s ceviche?

Javier Masías was the first to taste the dish of the former figure of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Taking the first bite, he made an unexpected gesture. “The ceviche is disarmed and the octopus is disgusting“, expressed the jury of the program.

Repechage night in 'The great chef: celebrities'. Photo: Capture/Latina

“I don’t know if it’s smoked or burned, it tastes like…it’s just very ugly,” he added. Giacomo Bocchio also had negative comments about the preparation. He pointed out that what the actor did is not an original ceviche.

How did Junior Silva react?

He couldn’t take it anymore! Junior Silva ‘patched’ the gastronomic journalist for once again ranting about one of his preparations. “His comments are unpleasant, one goes crying with morale on the ground. that’s more disgusting“, he said. Along these lines, he assured that the ceviche came out delicious.

“It is the most difficult of all, but it is the one that I feel has been rich for me,” he mentioned at the table with José Peláez and his other opponents. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the grade he expected and was the lowest scorer of the night.