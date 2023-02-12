The actor Junior Silva surprised all the fans “At the bottom there is room” when he revealed that he hated so much Erick Elera to the point of wanting to attack him.

In a recent conversation with ChiquiWilo, Junior Silva He left everyone astonished when he confessed that he did not get along with Erick Elera at all, with whom he used to work on the set of “Al fondo hay sitio”. The two interpreters had great chemistry on screen, as they gave life to two best friends on the Peruvian soap opera, so much so that they formed a great friendship bond, but that was not always the case. What did the popular ‘Fat Chicken’ say about the singer? Here we tell you all the details.

Junior Silva and his relationship with Erick Elera when they did the casting for Al fondo hay sitio. Photo: Instagram

The bad impression that Junior Silva had of Erick Elera

“When we met, I had the worst impression of him, I wanted to hit him, I hated him,” said Junior Silva about Erick Elera, whom he met for the first time at the castings for “Al fondo hay sitio.” It is worth mentioning that they currently have a great relationship and they even consider themselves ‘brothers’.

Junior Silva and Erick Elera maintain a good relationship to this day. Photo: Instagram

Why did Junior Silva dislike Erick Elera?

Junior Silva said that he was with Mayra Couto —who was his partner at the time— doing the casting for the Efraín Aguilar series and they were talking with other actors when Erick Elera suddenly appeared and took the actress who gave life to Grace. . “She was talking and ‘hoo’ takes her away. She didn’t even say hello, she didn’t even say hello, so I said ‘what’s wrong with this hu ****? How spoiled!'” he recalled.

Why did Erick Elera take Mayra Couto?

The “Fat Chicken” said that later he met Erick Elera and they began to get along in the best way to this day. That is how Junior confessed to him that she had had a bad impression of him and asked him what had happened when she jerked off Mayra. Given this, the protagonist of the soap opera responded.

“Do you know what had happened? That casting day was as a couple and my partner did not go. The casting chief told me: ‘If you don’t go in right now, you went, you won’t be in the series,'” he explained. “Then, desperate, he goes to look for a woman so that he can do the casting and the only person he knew was Mayra. He went in to do the casting, they chose him and for doing that interpretation, they also chose Mayra,” said Junior Silva.