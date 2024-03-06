Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/03/2024 – 23:55

On a night of great goals from striker Júnior Santos, Botafogo defeated Bragantino 2-1, this Wednesday (6) at the Nilton Santos stadium, to gain an advantage in the match valid for the 3rd preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores da América, the last before the group stage of the continental competition.

YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEIES, IT’S A FIRE! ⚡ With two great goals from Júnior Santos and a lot of support from the black and white fans, Botafogo beat RB Bragantino 2-1. LET'S GO TOGETHER! #Come onBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/2pPjpvqtAC — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) March 7, 2024

Related news:

Now, Glorioso and Massa Bruta will meet again next Wednesday (13), starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, to decide who advances to the next phase. And General Severiano's team arrives with the advantage of qualifying even with a draw.

Despite taking the final victory, Botafogo did not have an easy time facing Bragantino, with whom they played a very physical duel. And Glorioso's best weapon was striker Júnior Santos, who appeared on the wings in quick plays. And it was in this way that he opened the scoring, in the 43rd minute, when he started down the right, got rid of two defenders and hit violently to beat goalkeeper Cleiton.

However, the black and white joy was short-lived, as two minutes later Bragantino secured a draw with Juninho Capixaba, who scored with a header after Helinho lifted the ball in the area.

The confrontation remained open during the final stage. But, in the 27th minute, Júnior Santos' star shone again. The striker played the ball with Damián Suárez before receiving, lifting the ball in control and hitting a beautiful volley to give the scorer final numbers.