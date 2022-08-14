Junior took out the caste and decisively defeated Independent Sports Medellin, 4-2, on the seventh date in League II-2022.

The Barranquilla team recovered from the defeat against Once Caldas and with goals from CEsar Haydar, Walmer Pacheco, Carlos Bacca and Fernando Uribemade a big difference over the Antioquians, who discounted through Jean Pineda and Jorge Segura.

The first half was for a Junior that was characterized by being an aggressive team in attack. At minute 3, he surprised the DIM, opening the scoring through César Haydar, who took advantage of a defensive rebound and with a mid-range shot, scored his first goal as a professional.

rain of goals

Photo: PHOTOS ALEJANDRO MATIAS/KRONOS AGENCY

Medellín was unable to react and the locals subdued with a long game and control of the ball. At minute 23, Carlos Bacca with a shot from medium distance, demanded Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo. A minute later and through a collective play, the ball was left to Freddy Hinestroza on the left, who overflowed and took a cross that went to the far post so that Walmer Pacheco volleyed wide the score for Junior. The former La Equidad, scored his first goal with the ‘tiburón’ team in 41 games played.

There were no great emotions until minute 45, when Fabián Sambueza broke through the defensive lines and served a pass for Carlos Bacca to try again on the red goal, but the ball went wide.

In the complementary stage, at minute 6, Carlos Bacca took advantage of an error in Juan Guillermo Arboleda’s exit so that the striker entered the area and defined at will the exit of Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo. Former Sevilla, Granada, among others scored his second goal on his return to Colombian football.

However, at minute 12, Medellín discounted through Jean Pineda, after a collective play that led to an overflow by Yulián Gómez so that the former Real Cartagena defined the departure of Sebastián Viera, decreeing the partial 3-1.

At minute 24, Fernando Uribe scored the fourth goal for Junior, after a recovery by Deossa and a collective play where Carlos Bacca intervened, who filtered Uribe so that he could define precisely. After celebrating the goal, the player was injured and had to be replaced by Edwuin Cetré. Another change made Junior, entering Carlos Esparragoza instead of Carlos Bacca.

In the final minutes, Medellín tried to reach the rival area, with more impetus than precision. Junior continued with intensity and control of the ball. At minute 3 of injury time, Jorge Segura with a header discounted for the Antioquian team on the scoreboard.

On the next date, Junior visits America in Cali, while Independiente Medellín receives Santa Fe at Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8

SPORTS

more sports news