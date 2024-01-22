Everything is happiness in Junior from Barranquilla, the 'shark' team debuted with a victory (2-0) against Atlético Bucaramangain the Colombian League, and is 90 minutes away from winning the first title of the Colombian Professional Football (FPC).

The goals of Yimmi Chará and Carlos Bacca In the second half, they gave the fans the joy they needed in the stadium stands. Metropolitan of Barranquilla. Now they must turn the page and concentrate for the final return of the Super League against Millionaires.

Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

Rafa Pérez would be in the final against Millonarios

This Monday it was learned that the novel San Lorenzo de Almagro, Rafa Pérez and Junior de Barranquilla could end in a good outcome and would allow the player to be registered for theto Superliga and the Colombian League.

As revealed by the journalist Mariano Olsen, The Barranquilla team reached an agreement with the Argentine club to avoid legal problems due to Rafa Perez. Everything seems to indicate that Junior will pay for the transfer of the Cartagena defender.

After payment is made Junior, San Lorenzo will deposit to Rafa Perez the money he owes from his salary and the footballer will withdraw the lawsuit in the Fifa against the 'cyclone'. Thus, the Argentines would send all the necessary documentation for the center to be registered.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Why did the Rafa Pérez and San Lorenzo problem arise?

Junior announced on January 4 the stellar signing of Rafa Perez, that had landed in Barranquilla before the end of 2023 to undergo medical tests, and signed a contract with Junior as a free agent, despite having a current contract with San Lorenzo (until December 2024), that was explained from Argentina.

The press in the south of the continent revealed that the player and the 'cyclone' had been having serious problems for a few weeks that led to Rafa Perez to be considered a player with freedom of action.

According to the player, San Lorenzo owed him nearly $110,000 and had breached payment agreements on two occasions. From the management of the Almagro team they indicated that the money was consigned to the player and the debt did not exist.

“I understand the fan, but I don't know why the president (Marcelo Moretti) He goes out to affirm things that are not. I will not commit contractually if they are up to date with me. I understand that the president is a person who has just come to office, but the fan must be put in the context of reality. He paid only 10% of the debt. You have to tell people the truth,” the defender said at the time of his signing.

However, everything seems to be resolved for him to be in the second leg final of the Colombian Super League against millionaires, next Wednesday at the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín.

This would cause the technician Arturo Reyes have a pleasant problem and a dilemma for the defense that will be presented in Bogotá. Jermein Peña and Emmanuel Olivera They have shown great performance in the defensive defense (they have not conceded goals in the two games of the season), but the name and experience of Rafa Perez weigh and push to make him a starter.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

