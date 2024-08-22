JUnior aspired, in the year of its centenary, to go far in the Copa Libertadores. However, the elimination came early: they lost 1-2 at home against Colo Colo and that sent them to watch the rest of the tournament on television.

The team led by Arturo Reyes was unable to win any match at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in this edition of the tournament: they tied all three games in the group stage, against Universitario (1-1), Liga de Quito (1-1) and Botafogo (0-0).

In addition to the elimination, there is another very bad piece of news for Junior: the long-term loss of one of its starting players, defender Jermein Peña.

The Samario left the field in the 22nd minute of the defeat against Colo Colo in Barranquilla and was replaced by Rafael Pérez, who was later sent off in the 82nd for assaulting an opponent.

The diagnosis of Jermein Peña’s injury

Journalist Mariano Olsen revealed that Peña’s injury is serious: He suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will keep him out of action for at least six months.

Peña joined Junior in mid-2023 from Unión Magdalena and quickly became a key player in the team that was crowned champion of the 2023-II League.

The 24-year-old from Santa Marta has played 57 games for Junior, in all official competitions, and has not scored any goals.

Following their elimination from the Cup, Junior will face Deportes Tolima in Ibagué this Saturday, in the seventh round of the League. The game will start at 7:30 p.m., with a signal from Win+ Fútbol.

