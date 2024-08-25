Atlético Junior took three important points away from home this Saturday, August 24, by beating Deportes Tolima 0-1 in a match on matchday 7 of the BetPlay II-2024 League.

After being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the middle of the week at the hands of Chilean side Colo Colo, the shark took a breather by winning in the League. And especially, the victory is good for coach Arturo Reyes, who has been speculated about his future and continuity.

Junior from Barranquilla in the Libertadores Cup. Photo:EFE

Although it was an unusual match, because Tolima was superior from the first minute, goalkeeper Santiago Mele saved Junior on several occasions. The Uruguayan goalkeeper was a star, and it seemed that night was coming for ‘Curramba’s’ team.

But football has ‘rules’ that rarely fail. And those who do not follow them, see them followed when it comes to goals and finishing.

Thus, at minute 32 Junior attacked timidly, but the ball fell outside the Tolima area, and fell to Didier Moreno, who fired a powerful shot at ground level that beat goalkeeper Juan Camilo Chaverra to score 0-1.

From that moment on, Junior was a different player. He was not superior to his rival, but he knew how to control him and work for the result.

