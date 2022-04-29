Junior prevailed in Bolivia with these great goals: video

Junior from Barranquilla achieves a great victory in his visit to Oriente Petrolero, of Bolivia, this Thursday in the Copa Sudamericana.

The goals of the match

Omar Albornoz scored in the 36th minute, completing a great collective play of the Barranquilla paintingwith a hook and a strong left foot that grazed an opponent and went inside.

🎯 Nice goal from Junior to open the scoring in Bolivia. First assist for Daniel Giraldo in the shark box and first goal by Omar Albornoz in #South American with the shark. 🅰️⚽pic.twitter.com/tU3yGOmrNT —Colombia Analytics (@Colanalytics) April 29, 2022

Luciano Guaycochea scored the equalizer, in the 51st minute, after taking advantage of a surprising low pass from a free kick.

Albornoz reappeared, and at minute 66 he scored the second, after a powerful shot by Miguel Borja, the goalkeeper gave the rebound, and Albornoz crashed into the post, but the ball stayed alive and scored.

Fredy Hinestroza nailed the final nail, 3-1, at minute 97, with a powerful shot.

