Friday, April 29, 2022
Junior prevailed in Bolivia with these great goals: video

April 29, 2022
April 29, 2022
in Sports
Junior

ALbornoz celebrates his goals.

ALbornoz celebrates his goals.

Annotations of the match in the Copa Sudamericana.

Junior from Barranquilla achieves a great victory in his visit to Oriente Petrolero, of Bolivia, this Thursday in the Copa Sudamericana.

The goals of the match

Omar Albornoz scored in the 36th minute, completing a great collective play of the Barranquilla paintingwith a hook and a strong left foot that grazed an opponent and went inside.

Luciano Guaycochea scored the equalizer, in the 51st minute, after taking advantage of a surprising low pass from a free kick.

Albornoz reappeared, and at minute 66 he scored the second, after a powerful shot by Miguel Borja, the goalkeeper gave the rebound, and Albornoz crashed into the post, but the ball stayed alive and scored.

Fredy Hinestroza nailed the final nail, 3-1, at minute 97, with a powerful shot.

