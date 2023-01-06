Junior presented the template to face the competition in the first semester of 2023 this Friday morning. The event, which was attended by the entire campus, was held at the Dann Carlton Hotel, in the north of Barranquilla.

The rojiblanco team has seven new faces as reinforcements, and four players promoted from Barranquilla FC, although it does not close its contract book.

Fuad Char Abdala, Junior’s top shareholder, during the presentation of the 2023 squad. Photo: Vanexa Romero – WEATHER

This was expressed by its maximum shareholder, Fuad Char Abdullah, who confirmed that he hopes to incorporate a couple more players in the coming days.

“We are waiting, suddenly, for a couple of new arrivals that we have been talking about,” Char Abdala told the sports press present at the event.

The shareholder assured that nothing has been confirmed yet, but he hopes to finalize everything with the coaching staff this coming week.

Fuad Char also ruled out the arrival of Teofilo Gutierrez to the shark box, thus putting an end to the rumors that related him to the club.

“We have touched on this subject, but the position we are looking for is an offensive midfielder and a center forward, and I think Teófilo does not fit there,” were the words of the leader.

He was emphatic in saying that “the doors have not been closed to anyoneHere (Teo) will always have the doors open as a player who contributed a lot to the teams”.

the new faces

A total of 11 new faces has so far the shark for the League I and the series of a game of the South American Cup against Deportes Tolima.

Léider Berrío, Carlos Sierra, Brayan León, Amaury Torralvo, Iván Scarpeta, Vladimir Hernández and Edwin Herrera were the new footballers who arrived in this transfer market to the Barranquilla team.

While four more were promoted from Barranquilla FC. They are: central defender Howel Mena, midfielders Léider Berdugo and Jhon Vélez, and forward Luis Sandoval.