The atmosphere in the Junior de Barranquilla is in turmoil after the bad results of the last weeks and the exchange of statements between the coach Hernán Darío Gómez and two of the pillars of the squad from last semester, today outside the team.

Junior made the decision to leave the goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, the player with the most games and most titles in history, while Juan Fernando Quintero, who had arrived as the great signing of Colombian soccer last semester, left the club due to differences with ‘Bolillo ‘.

Gómez’s response to Sebastián Viera’s criticism did not go down well with Junior fans.

“Well, when he was here, Sebastián hadn’t played well for years… we were eliminated and with that 2-0 they had against Unión Magdalena and he doesn’t make mistakes, we would have qualified. So, he also lost, when I arrived he had lost all the parties, he was, but no longer was”, said.

The club’s managers also did not take Gómez’s reaction well, who has not been able to add a single point this semester: in the League, they lost 0-1 against Águilas Doradas in Barranquilla and 1-0 with Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot.

And in the Colombia Cup, Junior had a surprising defeat, not so much because of the difference, but because of the number of goals he conceded: Cúcuta Deportivo, today in the second division, scored four goals for the 4-3 victory at General Santander , in the round of 16 of the tournament.

‘Bolillo’ was summoned this Friday to a meeting with the club’s directors to analyze the situation and at the end of the afternoon there was a decision on the continuity of the coach.

Jhon Char, manager of Junior, confirmed that Gómez will lead next Monday’s match against Atlético Bucaramanga, in Barranquilla.

