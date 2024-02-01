Junior from Barranquilla showed this Thursday in Barranquilla that he is serious about the two-time championship and left behind the defeat against Millonarios in the Super League. This Thursday, those led by Arturo Reyes beat Independiente Medellín 3-0.

In the reissue of the duel after the final of the 2023-II League, in which the 'sharks' achieved their tenth star, Junior was forceful and hit in key moments to reach first place in the championship, with seven points.

In the first half, Junior already warned with the first chance of the game. There, Déiber Caicedo sent a cross to José Enamorado who dove and headed it, but the ball went wide.

However, before five minutes, The 'Shark' scored the first on their account with Gabriel Fuentes who went at speed from the left, entered the area and took an accurate shot at the near post to beat goalkeeper Eder Chaux.



At 17', Medellín recomposed itself and would have control of the game. Yairo centered a great ball to Brayán León who headed over Santiago Mele's goal. Then, Juan Arizala took another center and found Anderson Plata who sent the ball with his head to the side.

Yairo Moreno, who was DIM's most incisive player in the game, had another one at 27', in a play where three players were taken out and inside the area he hit a left-footed shot that Didier Moreno took on the line of the red-and-white goal.

Moreno again would have another chance at 44' with a strong shot with his left foot that hit between Mele and the post miraculously did not enter the goal.

In the second half, Medellín would come out with everything. Yairo would once again have another chance to tie with a shot with very little power that went straight into the hands of the Uruguayan Mele.

However, the inaccuracy cost DIM since at 50', Yimmi Chará increased the score with a great cross shot inside the area. Two minutes later, Junior would have another clear chance in a great collective combination that ended with a shot that Chaux took in a great way.

At 65', the local team closed all possibilities with Didier Moreno, who after a corner kick from the right beat his marker and headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Medellín did not give up and almost scored with Baldomero Perlaza who went from the right and took a shot that went straight to the crossbar of the junior goal. This would be the last chance of the game.

With the victory, Junior is co-leader with Águilas Doradas with seven units and in the next match they will face Alianza FC while DIM is 15th with three units.

The goals of Junior's victory against Medellín

🥳🦈 Junior made his home team count and demonstrated his champion status in the Metropolitano! 🥳🦈 #LALIGAxWIN 👉 Gabriel Fuentes, Yimmi Chará and Didier Moreno made the Metropolitano vibrate on the third date. pic.twitter.com/pOmQYylYjr — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) February 2, 2024

