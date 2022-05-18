Junior from Barranquilla did the homework, fairly winning Oriente Petrolero and was even able to do it by a difference greater than the 2-0 with which the game ended at the Roberto Meléndez stadium. The sharks dream of advancing to the round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana.

Junior was superior to Oriente Petrolero from start to finish, although it took him a while to get ahead. He did it after 23 minutes, after a clear foul in the area by visiting defender Leandro Zazpe on Ómar Albornoz. Miguel Ángel Borja converted the penalty into a goal and put those led by Juan Cruz Real ahead.

Five minutes later, Yesus Cabrera left Borja hand in hand with goalkeeper Wilson Quiñónez. The attacker resolved impeccably, with a shot to the left post, and practically sentenced the game.

Junior, in the rest of the first stage, tried to widen the difference, without success, and then, in the second stage, he began to dose forces thinking not only about the last match of the group stage, against Unión de Santa Fe, but also in his debut in the semi-final home runs of the League, on Saturday, against Atlético Nacional, also in Barranquilla.

Junior now awaits the result of the match between Unión de Santa Fe and Fluminense, on Thursday, to find out what he needs on the last day. For now, Juan Cruz Real’s team is left with 10 points in the table and a good goal difference, +6. If Unión wins, it will surpass it in the table: it will reach 11 and the tie in Barranquilla will serve to advance.

The tie could be the result that suits Junior best, since it would put the Brazilians and Argentines rowing from behind. And if Fluminense wins, it would equal Junior in points and the goal difference would come into play: today, the Cariocas have +1.

