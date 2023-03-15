Junior de Barranquilla, despite the enormous investment he made this year to fight for the local tournament and seek international brilliance, is going through one of his worst moments in recent history.

The Copa Sudamericana, Junior’s international objective, lasted 90 minutes: Deportes Tolima eliminated him last week, defeating him 1-0 in the first phase of the tournament.

In the local League, the picture is not very different: the team is last in the standings, after losing 1-2 against Envigado on Sunday, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The defeat at the Metropolitano exhausted the patience of the hcinchas and the managers made a radical decision: coach Arturo Reyes lost his position after the team’s poor results.

The names that sounded to replace Reyes

Junior pointed to a name with international recognition. A name that sounded very loud in the last few hours is that of Reinaldo Rueda, former coach of the Colombian National Team, who failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, there was no agreement with the Valle del Cauca player.

Also in the Junior folder were the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto, runner-up in the Copa Libertadores with Independiente del Valle in 2016, and the Argentine Sebastián Becaccece, champion of the South American Recopa with Defensa y Justicia in 2021.

Hernán Darío Gómez will be the new coach of Junior

However, it is a fact, in the absence of official confirmation, the arrival at Junior of Hernán Darío Gómez, the Colombian coach with the most appearances in the World Cup: he was an assistant in 1990 and 1994 with Colombia and as head coach, he qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France.

He also took Ecuador to Korea-Japan 2002 and Panama to Russia 2018. In these last two cases, it was the first time that these teams qualified for the World Cup.

The last experience of ‘Bolillo’ in Colombian soccer was with Independiente Medellín, which he led to win the 2020 edition of the Copa Colombia. At the end of last year he had reached an agreement with Atlético Bucaramanga, but he left shortly after, without directing a single game, due to differences with the managers.

Gómez, 66, now has the challenge of getting Junior out of the queue and putting him back to fight for the first places. He will arrive this Wednesday in Barranquilla.

SPORTS

