Junior had no mercy with Unión Magdalena and neither did the memes

You have to go back almost 27 years to find the last time Junior de Barranquilla scored seven goals in a game. The last precedent was on September 22, 1996, when they defeated Deportes Quindío 7-1, in a match that was played in Cartagena.

Junior had never scored seven goals at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan stadium. He did it this Saturday, when, without mercy, he finished off Unión Magdalena and scored a 7-1 scoreline that could be the final blow for the Samarios’ relegation.

They are not the only records that the match left: it is the highest score in the coastal classic in all of history, surpassing Junior’s 5-0 in 1989, and the first time that Deiber Caicedo scored a hat trick in his career.

