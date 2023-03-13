Monday, March 13, 2023
Junior goes to the tail of the League: the memes do not forgive him

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in Sports
Junior goes to the tail of the League: the memes do not forgive him


Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado.

Photo:

Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado.

Juan Fernando Quintero scored his first goal for the club, but could not avoid another defeat.

Junior de Barranquilla closed a week to be forgotten with a new defeat at home, this time against Envigado. The fall left consequences: the team led by Arturo Reyes fell to last place in the League.

The effort of Juan Fernando Quintero, the team’s most important contract of the semester, was worthless. Despite the fact that he scored his first goal dressed in rojiblanco, the goal was useless: the oranges won 1-2 and are still in the top eight.

Junior lost the opportunity to vindicate himself with his followers after the painful elimination from the Copa Sudamericana, which lasted just 90 minutes. On Thursday, Deportes Tolima beat him 1-0 in Ibagué.

The best memes after Junior’s defeat

While Junior’s fans did not hide their disappointment on social networks, those of other clubs did not forgive the Barranquilla team a new defeat and the last place in the table.

These were the best memes that circulated in networks after the junior defeat:

