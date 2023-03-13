Junior goes to the tail of the League: the memes do not forgive him

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado.
Jairo Cassiani. Kronos
Juan Fernando Quintero scored his first goal for the club, but could not avoid another defeat.
Junior de Barranquilla closed a week to be forgotten with a new defeat at home, this time against Envigado. The fall left consequences: the team led by Arturo Reyes fell to last place in the League.
The effort of Juan Fernando Quintero, the team’s most important contract of the semester, was worthless. Despite the fact that he scored his first goal dressed in rojiblanco, the goal was useless: the oranges won 1-2 and are still in the top eight.
Junior lost the opportunity to vindicate himself with his followers after the painful elimination from the Copa Sudamericana, which lasted just 90 minutes. On Thursday, Deportes Tolima beat him 1-0 in Ibagué.
The best memes after Junior’s defeat
While Junior’s fans did not hide their disappointment on social networks, those of other clubs did not forgive the Barranquilla team a new defeat and the last place in the table.
These were the best memes that circulated in networks after the junior defeat:
A large Chinese company has launched a new microscope for sale worth 346,000 dollars, which is used to see even the smallest particle that exists with the human eye. However, it doesn’t work to see the Junior, since he is still very small.
#Junior #tail #League #memes #forgive
