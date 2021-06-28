Junior Firpo leaves Barcelona and will sign in the next few hours for Leeds United. The operation is in the absence of the famous fringes and medical examination, but the agreement of all parties is total. The English club will pay 15 million euros for the transfer, of which 15% (just over two million) will be for Betis.

The left-back, international Under-21, he is going to be linked with Leeds for the next four seasons. The Blaugrana club recovers almost in its entirety the investment of 18 million that it made two summers ago, after a few seasons in which Junior has not finished enjoying confidence in Barcelona with none of the coaches he’s had.

This summer he has received many offers: Milan, Naples, Inter, Fiorentina, West Ham … He has finally opted for Leeds for the security that they have shown in it, because it is going to be the headline and he sees that it is the perfect place to claim.

Also, at only 24 years old, thinks it is an ideal team to adapt to the Premier and in the future to make the leap again to a first level team. The operation has been closed by Sufiel Abdelkader, father of Brahim Díaz, who is the agent of both footballers.

The day has been long, with many negotiations, and the three parties have agreed to continue this Tuesday to finish signing all the agreements and close Junior’s trip to the English city to pass the medical examination. It will be then when the agreement is made official, but right now it is almost impossible to break it because the agreement is total.