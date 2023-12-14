You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Santiago Mele proposes to his partner.
Emotional moments during the celebration.
Junior from Barranquilla had its memorable party this Thursday for the tenth star achieved on Wednesday in Medellín.
The team was received at the monument Champions Windowwhere the fans chanted the names of their idols.
In the middle of the celebration, the one who stole the spotlight was the Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele. The goalkeeper, a figure of the team and key in the final against DIM, gave a few words to the junior people.
But later, very excited, Mele said that this was the opportunity to get engaged to his partner, Manuela.
Mele called her to come to the stage and once there she got down on her knees and took out the engagement ring.
Manuela said yes, there were kisses, hugs, and excitement from the other players and fans who witnessed the commitment.
