He Junior from Barranquilla is putting together a luxury team to face the Copa Libertadores, the Betplay League and the Colombia Cup. The Technician's Band Arturo Reyes It was reinforced with high-caliber names and dreams of giving happiness to its fans on the club's centenary.

The red and white team is preparing for its first big challenge of the year: on January 18, it will measure its strength against millionaires, in Barranquilla, for the departure of the Super League, the first title of the season in Colombia.

For this reason, the Junior board pressed the accelerator to complete the coach's staff. Arturo Reyes and presented two new players, who joined the club's preseason.

After the stellar signing of Marco Pérez and the expected returns of Víctor Cantillo, Rafa Pérez and Yimmi Chará, Junior does not skimp on expenses and took out his wallet to hire Howell Mena and Carlos Cantillo.

The new reinforcements join the 'shark' team from the Barranquilla FC.

Mena already knows what it's like to be in the Junior from Barranquilla, Although he joined the team in the first half of 2023, he did not see a single minute in the team led by himself. Arturo Reyes in the first part of the tournament.

Due to the lack of continuity, he went to play promotion tournament and his emergence was extraordinary: he played 43 games and scored three goals. His good performance forced the boards to return him from his loan in Barranquilla.

While Carlos Cantillo in his passage through Barranquilla He played 47 games, scored four goals and gave two assists. The versatility of the 20-year-old player is one of his main characteristics, since he can play in the center of the field or as a left back to fight for the position of Gabriel Fuentes.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

