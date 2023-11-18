Junior from Barranquilla he shook himself. They had lost their first game in group A against Tolima and now they got back on their feet with an important victory against Deportivo Cali, 3-0, at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

Junior unbalanced the game with the 1-0, which came after a corner kick, Jhon Vélez kicked badly but served the ball to Didier Moreno who finished off and scored 1-0 in 23 minutes.

At that moment Junior took off the pressure they were carrying, especially because Tolima had already beaten Águilas and was at the top of group A.

But the game had an action that ended up condemning the Valle del Cauca team and was the expulsion of the Chino Sandoval. The attacker saw the red card after hitting an opponent without the ball. The play was warned by the VAR and Cali was left with 10 players.

Junior assumed control of the match and starting the second half found the second goal after a cross from Enamorado and a shot from Carlos Bacca.

Carlos Bacca scores a goal with Junior. Photo: OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

Junior had chances to increase the score but the goalkeeper was responsible for avoiding a rout. Alejandro Rodríguez.



But in the 80th minute came the third that gave the match a more real score with the development of the game. It was a headbutt Steven Rodriguez after Deiber Caicedo’s center.

Junior achieved his first 3 points in group A, while Deportivo Cali was left with no.

