Junior from Barranquilla he beat Bolívar tonight at home by 3 to 0 in the rematch of the key of Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores, he reversed the 1-2 of the first leg and qualified for Group D, where he will face River, Fluminense and his countryman Independiente Santa Fe, whom he will receive on the first date next Thursday.

At the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Junior’s win was crystallized through Miguel Borja (12m. PT); John Pajoy (36m, ST); and Fredy Hinestroza (51m, ST).

Teo Gutiérrez – he started and was replaced – will collide with River, his former club. The first of the duels between the Millionaire and Junior will be on Wednesday 28 for the second date, in the Monumental de Núñez.

The Altiplano team ended with one less player due to the expulsion of Argentine striker Leonardo Ramos (former Atlanta and Nueva Chicago, among others), after averaging the second half.

For his part, in the Colombian team led by Luis Perea (former defender with a time at Boca Juniors), he was the starter for midfielder Fabián Sambueza (former Temperley and Independiente de Neuquén, among others).

Bolívar, meanwhile, was eliminated and will join the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, where he will share Zone C with Arsenal de Sarandí (whom he will receive in his debut on Wednesday), Ceará (Brazil) and another team from Bolivia. , Jorge Wilstermann.