Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates his goal with River Plate in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista (Getty Images)

The novel around the fate of Juan Fernando Quintero for this season has had an outcome and the Junior has broken, once again, the Colombian football transfer market. The Barranquilla club announced this Friday by surprise, in a brief statement, that it has reached an agreement with the unbalancing left-hander, without going into details, and “if he passes the medical exams” he will join the team.

Although the final amounts have not been revealed, he is a signing of unusual caliber for the Colombian league. After not having renewed with the Argentine River Plate, of which he is a living legend after having scored the decisive goal in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final that they beat Boca Juniors 3-1, Juanfer, as everyone knows him, heard multi-team deals. Among them, according to all the press reports, Flamengo from Brazil, current champion of the Libertadores, and Junior himself.

Quintero and the ‘shark team’ environment had given each other abundant winks on social networks in recent days, but the day before a bucket of cold water had arrived that seemed to conclude the negotiation. “What is Junior’s issue, I wanted to tell you that it could not be done… and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time,” the midfielder had written on Thursday. But everything seems to have turned around in less than 24 hours and the dream is no longer unattainable. “You know what we did to make this possible,” the footballer reacted this Thursday to a trill in which he was welcomed by Alejandro Char, the former mayor of Barranquilla who pulls the strings for Junior with whom he had already met. “Here we are, thank God.”

Junior has already given blows of opinion with loud signings of Colombian internationals such as Yimmi Chará or Miguel Ángel Borja. Once again, he is reinforcing himself precisely in an electoral year, with elections for mayors and governors in October. The Char house, as the former mayor’s family is known, dominates business, politics and soccer in Barranquilla. The owners of the Olímpica emporium of 350 supermarkets and drugstores, as well as a radio station and the Serfinanza bank, also control Junior, the great passion of the fourth most populous city in Colombia. Popular legend ensures that the mood of the voters moves to the rhythm of the performance of the shark team, which had a disappointing campaign in 2022.

Alex Char, as everyone refers to the former mayor, boasts of having changed the face of Barranquilla during his two mayoralties, from 2008 to 2011 and from 2016 to 2019. He also attempted an unsuccessful presidential candidacy last year. Although he does not officiate as team president, he has been in charge for years of counting each new hire on his social networks. In his first speech as mayor, he announced the signing of another 10, Giovanni Hernández, nicknamed at the time “the million-dollar boy.” The Char family has dominated the Barranquilla Mayor’s Office since 2008 and the Atlantic Governorate since 2019.

Quintero, despite his enormous talent, has always been nicknamed in Colombia with affectionate diminutives, Juanfer or Quinterito, but he will turn 30 on January 18. A year younger than James Rodríguez, they have been friends since they were just children in Envigado. When he was installed in European football with Porto, he was seen as the natural heir to the 10th team, but his career then went into decline. Photos of him abounded on social networks accompanied by reggaeton stars and few achievements on the pitch. He wandered on loan to other clubs without much success until he returned on loan to Independiente Medellín for the 2017 campaign before signing for River Plate in 2018, where he finished recovering his level.

The left-hander has been one of the two Colombians who has scored in two different World Cups. At just 21 years old, he scored the goal in the 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast in the group stage of Brazil 2014 and also scored against Japan in the Colombian debut in Russia 2018. Now he will drink from the tradition of the great Caribbean team, which Among its talented bearers of the number 10 has been both Giovanni Hernández and Carlos El Pibe Valderrama.

