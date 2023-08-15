Junior from Barranquilla “orders the house” and makes a decision on the “Bolillo” Gómez

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hernán Darío Gómez
Hernan Dario Gomez
The decision comes after the latest controversy with a fan.
In Junior de Barranquilla the moment of Hernán Darío Gómez is increasingly tense. There are clear differences with the fans and the local press, in addition to the fact that the lack of results and goals seem indefensible.
Thus, this Monday there was a meeting between ‘Bolillo’ and Fuad Char, a shareholder of the Barranquilla club, to discuss the future of the team and the continuity of the technical director.
The future of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez
The news was that Gómez was ratified by the leadershipand will give them the chance to overcome the BetPlay Cup round of 16 key, in which they lost 4-3 to Cúcuta Deportivo.
The return game will be played this Wednesday, August 16, at 8:30 pm, at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium.
(‘The real reason’: Jorelyn Carabalí’s family speaks after her brother’s murder).
In the second half of 2023, Junior, in five League dates, has added three draws and two losses and has only scored one goal. In addition to the defeat against Cúcuta in the Cup.
FOOTBALL

