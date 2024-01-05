The good news continues in the team Arturo Reyes facing the beginning of 2024 for the Junior from Barranquilla. The 'shark' team is being one of those that has moved the best for this first semester, and has already confirmed an announcement that makes more than any fan of the Atlantic team happy.

The management of the Barranquilla team wants to celebrate the 100 years of the club in style and they want, yes or yes, to win an important title in 2024: the great dream is the Libertadores Cup, tournament that they will play from the group stage.

This Thursday, Junior de Barranquilla announced two pieces of news, after the recent returns of several players who already knew what it was like to put on the Junior shirt previously, such as: Yimmi Chará, Víctor Cantillo and Rafa Pérez.

After the threat of his possible departure from Brazilian football, the Junior confirmed the renewal of Joseph in Love for the first half of 2024. The Barranquilla team must defend the title in the Betplay League, and also, play the Super League this January against Millonarios.

The renewal of the 24-year-old winger comes after the Junior finally bought 60% of the sports rights from Royal Cartagena, and the player will remain linked to the club for 3 years after renewing until 2026.

In love arrived at the 'shark' box in the second half of 2023, coming from Santa Fe, and during the last championship he played 19 games, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists in 1,101 minutes.

Not only Enamorado, Junior confirmed Bryan Castrillón

Furthermore, the team led by Arturo Reyes officially presented the attacker Bryan Castrillón, who arrives from Deportivo Independiente Medellín. The 24-year-old winger was announced through social networks. “Bryan, welcome to the champion of Colombia.”

The Antioqueño lands in Barranquilla after a year in Santa Fe Union and will play in the arena on loan for one year. The 'powerful' continues to be the owner of his sporting rights and it is not known if the clubs agreed on a purchase option.

“Personally, I am happy, I cannot be overjoyed, I am very motivated and eager to do things well. Those who brought me know what I'm made for. “I want to adapt well to the club and give everything on the field,” he explained. Castrillon at a press conference.

Now with this news and with the signings that the team has already announced in recent days, the Junior is already in the preseason to prepare for the first semester of 2024, where it will compete in the BetPlay League, the Super League and the Copa Libertadores.

Junior the domestic tournament will begin receiving in the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez to Atlético Bucaramanga, and wants to start on the right foot on his path to being two-time champion, after having been in 2018-II and 2019-I.

