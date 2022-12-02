With the early elimination in home runs, the Junior from Barranquilla he is getting ready to renew a campus that promised but did not materialize. Given this, they announced this Thursday, through a statement, the departure of seven of his players.

Find out who abandons the ‘shark’:

In the statement, addressed “to public opinion in general, the media and rojiblancos supporters”, the club stated that Fernando Uribe, Jorge Arias, Yesus Cabrera, Fabián Sambueza, Carmelo Valencia, Jhon Pajoy and Edwin Cetré They do not continue in the Junior.

The reason for his departure is that his contracts ended and the ‘rojiblanco’ club he did not want to renew themas mentioned in the statement.

“The institution thank the aforementioned athletes delivery and dedication during their stay at the club and wishes them much success in their next sports and life projects”, reported the ‘tiburon’ team that will continue working on the construction of the sports design for 2023, “thinking about the participation of the local and international competitions.

In this way, Junior de Barranquilla ends this year without much glory. In the first semester, he qualified for the home runs but was left removed after being second in group A, behind Nacional, which would be champion. Then, in the second tournament, he advanced to home runs entering the eighth and also finished removed on the penultimate date, by only adding one point. finished last

It is worth mentioning that lost the final of the Colombia Cup against Millonarios in Bogotá.

SPORTS WRITING