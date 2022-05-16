The Junior of Barranquilla will receive this Tuesday the already eliminated Oriente Petrolero of Bolivia in the framework of the South American Cup, with the need to win the remaining two home games in the group stage to ensure their passage to the round of 16 without depending on other results.

In the continental tournament, those led by the Argentine Juan Cruz Real lost as visitors to the Brazilian Fluminense, result with which the cariocas had a second wind and equaled the “rojiblancos” with 7 points.

The group is led by the Argentine Unión de Santa Fe with 8 units. Although on paper the “sharks” have the advantage to qualify because they do not depend on others, in terms of football the picture is much more complicated, taking into account that parallel to the South American they must face the semifinal home run of the Colombian local league that The “group of death” begins this weekend with Millonarios, Atlético Nacional and Bucaramanga.

with casualties

The Junior will arrive at his appointment tomorrow with Oriente Petrolero with the loss of the versatile midfielder Enrique Serge, who, in the absence of Germán Mera and Danny Rosero, was being used as a central defender in the junior defense.

The official report indicates that a knee injury last Saturday against Jaguares will leave him out for the rest of the season.

Also added is the loss of Venezuelan Luis ‘Cariaco’ González, who relapsed from an injury to his right foot and most likely will not be able to attend the meeting against the Bolivian team, which has just lost 0-2 in their stadium against Unión de Santa Fe.

Another who will not be able to play is midfielder Daniel Giraldo, who is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

The “refinery” team, led by World Cup player Erwin ‘Platiní’ Sánchez, arrived in Barranquilla this Sunday and although they no longer have any chance of qualifying, they will seek to improve their game with a view to the tournament in their country, in which they are in the seventh position 12 points behind the leader, Bolívar.

The other match of the fifth date of group H will be played next Thursday by Unión de Santa Fe, which plays at home, against Fluminense and a week later Junior will host the Argentines while the Brazilians will play as visitors against the Bolivians.

This Tuesday the game, which will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla starting at 7:30 p.m. local time, It will be directed by the Venezuelan Yender Herrera, who will be assisted on the lines by his compatriots Carlos López and Alberto Ponte, with Alexis Herrera as the fourth referee. The Argentine Hernán Maidana will be in the VAR.

EFE