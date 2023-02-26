The atmosphere in Junior It had been heavy in recent weeks. Despite the huge investment in payroll, with Juan Fernando Quintero as a great figure, the team had not been able to get a victory. This Saturday, the bad moment of the club had a truce.

With some improvements in the team’s performance, Junior defeated 1-0 Equity in Barranquilla, with a goal in which two home-made players participated, to finally achieve the first win in the 2023-I League.

It was not an easy game for Junior, who saw how La Equidad stood up well and did not leave many spaces for those led by Arturo Reyes to attack.

Junior’s goal, the work of two home-made men

However, Junior found the goal at the end of the first stage, with two home-made players: a deep pass from Jhon Jáider Vélez and a great definition from Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval, two men who played for Barranquilla last semester FC.

In the Junior complement, he was able to control the game a little more after the advantage, but in the times that he was able to get close to the La Equidad goal, he failed to materialize and ended up missing a clear one with the scorer Carlos Bacca around the 55th minute.

Junior vs. Equity. In action, Juan Fernando Quintero (10). Photo: Alfonso Suarez. Kronos Agency

The game continued its course, but Junior was unable to increase his score and La Equidad had chances to tie, but it was not efficient against goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, while the shark began to hold on after the 1-0 score in the first half.

In the final minutes Junior managed to increase his intensity and Juan Fernando Quintero was the one who led that first pass so that his teammates began to weave goal options and in the 83rd minute after a good collective play, but Léider Berdugo had no luck against Washington Ortega , who managed to close spaces and avoided the second of the local.

In the end, there were no more actions and Junior was able to win his first game of the 2023-I League by beating La Equidad by a minimum. Arturo Reyes took a breather thanks to the fact that his team already has 6 points and climbed to tenth position. On the other hand, the insurer was left with five units, suffering its first defeat in the championship.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news