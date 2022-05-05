Junior from Barranquilla lost, 2-1, in his visit to Fluminense, but still have options to qualify for the next phase of the South American Cup.

The beautiful goal at 4 minutes by the 32-year-old creative marked the debut of Fernando Diniz on the Flu bench, who was close to being upset by a score by international coffee grower Miguel Borja (55), although the talented Luiz Henrique sealed the victory (73) in Rio de Janeiro.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

nothing defined



Those led by the Argentine Juan Cruz Real, classified in advance for the semi-final home runs of the league, kept the script against a cornered ‘Flu’, that suffered from the same lack of ideas that led to Braga’s departure last week after setbacks in the Sudamericana and the Brasileirao.

But in a defensive oversight, the stainless striker Fred, who entered the 61st for Willian Bigode, enabled the promising Luiz Henrique, whose strong shot at flush slipped through the stick that the Uruguayan Sebastián Viera was protecting.

The ‘sharks’ did not abandon their plan despite the blow, although their strategy was damaged by constant fouls on both sides that interrupted the game. Playing with the desperation of the rojiblancos, Fluminense held the score, which they were able to increase in the final stretch of the duel, and straightened the way in the international tournament.



With the victory, in the absence of two dates, the Flu tied the Junior at the top of the home run with seven units, although the Colombians are ahead by goal difference (+4 vs. +1).

Unión is third with five units, while Oriente Petrolero, practically eliminated, close without stitches.

Argentines and Bolivians will collide on Thursday in Santa Fe. Junior will open the penultimate date on Tuesday, May 17, receiving Oriente. Two days later, Fluminense will visit Unión. The first in the group advances to the round of 16.

AFP