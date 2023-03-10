Junior fails in Copa Sudamericana and the memes “leave” with “Juanfer” Quintero

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
At the wheel they point him out for reaching the Barranquillero team and running out ‘without the bread and without the cheese’.
Deportes Tolima advanced this Thursday to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023 by embittering Junior ‘Juanfer’ Quintero with a 1-0 home draw.
The impetuous left-back Junior Hernández, turned into a winger for much of the match, scored the winning goal after 7 minutes at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué.
Outside of an international competition for 2023, the Tiburón de Barranquilla aggravates its crisis of results in the season, which makes DT Arturo Reyes stagger.
Not even the hiring of former River Plate player Juan Fernando Quintero, beneficiary of a record salary in the history of local football, has helped raise the head of the most popular team on the Colombian Caribbean coast.
Not in vain, most memes go against Quintero.
Quintero, victim of memes
