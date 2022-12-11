Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022:

After the great Eurovision show last May from Turin, the youth version of the popular singing competition also arrives on Rai 1: Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022. The event, now in its twentieth edition, will be held today, Sunday 11 December 2022, at ‘Arena Demircian in Yerevan, Armenia, winner of the 2021 edition with the singer Maléna, and the event will be followed live, starting at 3.50 pm on Rai 1. Francesca Fialdini will present it (in Italy) and Mario Acampa. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Who represents Italy

The very young Chanel Dilecta will represent Italy this year at the “Junior Eurovision Song Contest”, the most important European competition dedicated to young artists from all over Europe. Chanel Dilecta will interpret the song “Bla Bla Bla” (music by Marco Iardella and text by Carmine Spera, Fabrizio Palaferri, Angela Senatore, published by Rai Com Edizioni Musicali), which fully represents one of the most heartfelt themes of the boys, that is, responding together and with the facts to the challenges of the present, from climate change to peace. Promises that must always be kept and words that must never be trivialized, otherwise what will remain will be only an empty “bla bla bla”. Chanel Dilecta Apolloni lives in Thiene (Vicenza) and attends lower secondary school. She loves music, singing and dancing, passions that she inherited from her parents. Her mother is an opera singer. Rai Kids took care of the choice of the young performer and of the song, of the recording of the song and creation of the video clip, of the conception and supervision of the stage performance, of the selection of the jurors and of the votes, up to the live broadcasting via satellite with the commentary of the Italian conductors.

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022: the competing nations

But which countries are taking part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022? With “Spin The Magic”, the slogan of this twentieth edition, the event will this year see the participation, in addition to Italy, of Albania, Armenia, France, Georgia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Malta, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

How to vote

But how do you vote for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022? As in previous editions, the winner will be decided by a combination of national jury voting and public online voting. The online vote will be divided into two phases:

the first round of voting will open on December 9 at 20 until December 11, just before the live event; the public will have the opportunity to vote for their three favorite songs, including that of their country, behind a mandatory viewing of a general summary of all the songs in the competition and an optional viewing of a minute of technical rehearsals;

the second phase of the vote, always online, will last 15 minutes and will start after the last performance of the songs in the competition, as in a classic televoting.

These two phases will account for 50 percent of the final classification, to which the votes of the national juries will be added.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Sunday 11 December 2022 – at 3.50 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review all the programs broadcast from Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone.