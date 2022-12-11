Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022: how to vote for the singers in the competition

How do you vote for the singers competing in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, the youth version of the popular singing competition broadcast on Rai 1? As in previous editions, the winner will be decided by a combination of national jury voting and public online voting. The online vote will be divided into two phases:

the first round of voting will open on December 9 at 20 until December 11, just before the live event; the public will have the opportunity to vote for their three favorite songs, including that of their country, behind a mandatory viewing of a general summary of all the songs in the competition and an optional viewing of a minute of technical rehearsals;

the second phase of the vote, always online, will last 15 minutes and will start after the last performance of the songs in the competition, as in a classic televoting.

These two phases will account for 50 percent of the final classification, to which the votes of the national juries will be added. But which countries are taking part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022? With “Spin The Magic”, the slogan of this twentieth edition, the event will this year see the participation, in addition to Italy, of Albania, Armenia, France, Georgia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Malta, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how to vote for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, but where to watch the event live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Sunday 11 December 2022 – at 3.50 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review all the programs broadcast from the Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.